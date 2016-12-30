Oklahoma nursing assistant arrested for allegedly raping patient

TULSA, Okla. – A hospital nursing assistant was taken into custody after allegedly raping a patient .

An arrest report obtained by FOX 23 reports that a 32-year-old woman was at Hillcrest Hospital when the alleged suspect, Larame Pinkston, began inappropriately touching her.

The victim told police that Pinkston pulled her out of bed, took her to the bathroom and assaulted her.

KJRH reports that a nurse tech walked into the room and found the victim naked and Pinkston touching her inappropriately.

When confronted with the allegations, authorities say Pinkston admitted to taking advantage of the victim.

However, he reportedly told police that he didn’t think his actions warranted an arrest.

Hillcrest Hospital released the following statement on Thursday evening:

“We are working with authorities to ensure a thorough and complete investigation of this situation. The individual involved is no longer working for our organization. We remain committed first and foremost to the care and safety of our patients and will continue to cooperate with authorities in seeking swift and appropriate action.”

Pinkston was arrested for first-degree rape and rape by instrumentation.