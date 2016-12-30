Police need help identifying man they believe robbed car dealership employee at gunpoint

Posted 12:55 pm, December 30, 2016, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are hoping you can identify a man they believe robbed a car dealership employee at gunpoint in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 23rd, police were called to the Rauls Truck and Auto Sales dealership in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim told police that a black male, who is approximately 25 – 30 years old, around 6′ tall, wearing a puffy jacket, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

According to the police report, the suspect reportedly pulled the trigger on the gun, but no round was fired.

After the suspect left, the victim called police.

Surveillance video captured the following images of the possible suspect:

This man robbed an employee at a car dealership in the 2600 block of S Walker Av at gunpoint. We need your help identifying him! He is described as a black male, 25-30 years old, approximately 6'0 tall, wearing a black puffy jacket. According to the photos it appears he may also have a small mustache. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300 or submit a tip online at okccrimetips.com. Your tip could lead to a cash reward! (16-107143) - Oklahoma City Police

This man robbed an employee at a car dealership in the 2600 block of S Walker Av at gunpoint. 
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers  – Oklahoma City Police

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.