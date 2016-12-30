Police need help identifying man they believe robbed car dealership employee at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are hoping you can identify a man they believe robbed a car dealership employee at gunpoint in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 23rd, police were called to the Rauls Truck and Auto Sales dealership in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim told police that a black male, who is approximately 25 – 30 years old, around 6′ tall, wearing a puffy jacket, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

According to the police report, the suspect reportedly pulled the trigger on the gun, but no round was fired.

After the suspect left, the victim called police.

Surveillance video captured the following images of the possible suspect:

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.