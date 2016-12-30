Police searching for man who robbed business at knife point

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed employees at a business at knife point.

On Dec. 28, officers were called to an armed robbery of a business in the 1600 block of Penn Park Blvd.

Employees told police that they were suspicious when a young man walked into Clothing Mentor, a women’s clothing store, with a white towel over his face.

“The witness said she tried to explain to him that the business was a women’s clothing store. He said he was trying to sell something for his mom,” the police report reads.

At that point, investigators say the alleged suspect leaned over the counter with a knife and told the employees to get all the money out of the register.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.