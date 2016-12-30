× Reports: Sears, Kmart to close dozens of stores, including one in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – As profits failed to meet expectations for a couple of well-known department stores, officials announced that dozens of stores would close across the country.

According to Business Insider, Sears told employees that it is planning to close 30 Sears and Kmart stores at the beginning of the new year.

Experts predict that most of the stores will begin cutting prices on merchandise next week and close their doors between March and April.

Business Insider confirmed that most of the stores closing will be in Florida and Kentucky, but one Oklahoma store is also preparing to shut down.

Kmart stores closing:

Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama

2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama

3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California

1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida

501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida

19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida

2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida

1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida

2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida

4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida

111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida

2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky

1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky

14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky

1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky

3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky

2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky

222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland

9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts

4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York

250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia

731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia

5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington

1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Sears stores closing:

Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky

1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia

Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia

Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York

Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York

1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York

Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts.