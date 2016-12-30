Reports: Sears, Kmart to close dozens of stores, including one in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY – As profits failed to meet expectations for a couple of well-known department stores, officials announced that dozens of stores would close across the country.
According to Business Insider, Sears told employees that it is planning to close 30 Sears and Kmart stores at the beginning of the new year.
Experts predict that most of the stores will begin cutting prices on merchandise next week and close their doors between March and April.
Business Insider confirmed that most of the stores closing will be in Florida and Kentucky, but one Oklahoma store is also preparing to shut down.
Kmart stores closing:
- Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama
- 2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama
- 3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California
- 1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida
- 501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida
- 19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida
- 2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida
- 1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida
- 2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida
- 4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida
- 111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida
- 2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky
- 1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky
- 14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky
- 1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky
- 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky
- 2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky
- 222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland
- 9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts
- 4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York
- 250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia
- 731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia
- 5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington
- 1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Sears stores closing:
- Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky
- 1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia
- Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia
- Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York
- Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York
- 1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York
- Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts.
