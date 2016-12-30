× Second person dies from the flu in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A second person has died from the flu, according to Oklahoma health officials.

Last week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that a Johnston County resident died from flu.

Just one week later, health officials say another Oklahoman succumbed to the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the patient lived in Tulsa County.

Both of the deaths occurred in people who were over the age of 65-years-old.

Since Sept. 1, the department says 97 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.