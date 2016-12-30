“She was micro-chipped,” Family in shock after beloved dog put to sleep at animal shelter

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. – A family is in shock after they had to bury their beloved dog after a mixup at the Henderson County animal shelter.

Jake Jarvis says their boxer mix, Indy, got out of their home on Thursday night.

Indy was found about an eighth of a mile from home and dropped off at the Henderson County animal shelter.

Jarvis called the shelter and learned that Indy was there, but says that he wasn’t allowed to get her right away.

“The animal control officer from Henderson County sheriff told me that I couldn’t pick her up until Tuesday when they reopened,” Jarvis said. “He assured me she was fine and told me there was no way I could get her before Christmas.”

On Tuesday, Jarvis says he was stuck at work and couldn’t get to the shelter. On Wednesday, he learned that Indy had been euthanized.

“She was micro-chipped,” he told WLOS. “I don’t understand how you could put a family member to sleep without making sure, contacting me for one thing.”

The shelter told WLOS that they keep pets for 72 hours before putting them to sleep. The county manager says they will now try to alert owners a second time before they put animals to sleep.