× Unbeaten Baylor Blows Out Sooners in Big 12 Opener

Fourth-ranked Baylor took control from the beginning and cruised to a 76-50 win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 men’s basketball opener for both teams on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Baylor shot 48 percent from the field and held the Sooners to 33 percent, while outrebounding OU by 16.

Oklahoma was playing without senior guard Jordan Woodard, who has an undisclosed medical condition.

Without him, the young Sooners struggled, falling behind 11-2 to start the game and trailing 36-17 at halftime.

Only one OU player scored in double figures, with Christian James scoring 11 points and hitting three 3-pointers.

Three Bears scored in double figures, with Johnathan Motley leading Baylor with 19 points.

OU had won 39 of the last 46 meetings vs. Baylor and were 22-4 vs. the Bears in Norman.

The 26-point victory margin was Baylor’s biggest win ever over OU in Norman, Oklahoma’s fourth worst home loss ever, and the worst since a 31-point loss to Kansas in 1963.

Oklahoma drops to 6-6 on the season, while Baylor improves to 13-0.

The Sooners next travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to play TCU on Tuesday, January 3, at 8:00 pm.