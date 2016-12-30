WATCH: Live ‘Eagle Cam’ shows egg starting to crack!

Fort Myers, FL (WFTX) — All eyes are on an eagle nest in Fort Myers as American Bald Eagle Harriet and her mate M15 await the arrival of their two eaglets.

A live camera, provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate shows the nest as the eagles take turns keeping their eggs warm.

The eagle cam was launched in October of 2012 and over 16 million viewers watched Eagles Harriet and Ozzie raise their two eaglets.

Ozzie and Harriet continued to expand their family in the fall each year and the video camera was there to capture it all. In March of 2015, Ozzie was found by the FWC and taken to a clinic for rehabilitation after he showed signs of disorientation and injury. He was treated for 97 days and released back into the wild near the nest.

Ozzie was seen near the nest on Saturday, September 19 of 2015 and on September 27 he got into a fight with another male eagle in the area. Ozzie was injured and passed away two days later.

That’s when M15 came into the picture. Harriett and M15 (male 2015) bonded in October in 2015 and Harriett laid two eggs which successfully hatched.

Now the pair are looking over two new eggs laid on November 22nd and 25th. Bald eagles have a 35-day incubation period, so we could see hatchings any day now.

According to Fox 61, one of the eagle eggs started to crack Thursday.

The hole pecked through the egg-shell is called the external pip.

The whole hatching process can take 24-48 hours.