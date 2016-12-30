‘We wanted him arrested to make sure he didn’t have contact with any children,’ Once hailed a hero, Blanchard officer arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLANCHARD, Okla. - Once hailed a hero, a Blanchard Police Officer has been arrested, accused of internet crimes against a child.

30-year-old Jordan Jones was arrested Thursday night by special agents with the OSBI.

This comes after an investigation into two officers in their department. No information on the second officer has been released.

Jones has been in the news before. He made national headlines for saving a woman’s life when she suffered a heart attack on the side of the road.

But all that changed nearly two months later.

Officials say the Grady County District Attorney’s Office requested OSBI investigate an allegation of sexual contact between Jones and a child.

“This Blanchard officer did commit numerous crimes involving numerous crimes against children,” said Jessica Brown with the OSBI.

OSBI determined that some of those crimes were happening in McClain County.

After an interview with special agents Thursday night, Jones was arrested and booked in to the McClain County jail for solicitation of a minor with the use of technology, receipt of child pornography and violation of the Internet Crimes Act.

But those are the only details being released.

Judge Shilling in McClain County sent us a summary order saying "Any information, documents, pleadings in this matter shall be sealed until further order of this court. This is sealed at the request of OSBI in order to not seriously jeopardize the ongoing criminal investigation.”

State investigators say at this point they can't tell us if he was meeting up with the child but they did want him off the streets.

“We wanted him to be arrested to make sure that he didn't have contact with any children at this point in time,” Brown said.

Brown says at a time when law enforcement officers are in the headlines for their actions, accusations like this are the last thing they want to see.

“It hurts all of us - all of us in law enforcement are hurt when something like this happens because breaks that public trust,” said Brown.

In a statement, Blanchard police told NewsChannel 4 "Upon a complaint filed with the OSBI, an investigation was initiated against two Blanchard police officers. The Blanchard police department cooperated fully with the investigation and cannot make any further statements at this time."