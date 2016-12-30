What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma City jail?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The old Oklahoma City Jail is falling apart and filled with bird poop.

As downtown continues to grow the city will eventually have to figure out what to do with it.

Many remember what the old jail was like when they last roamed the halls.

"Smelly. Decrepit. Not a good place for people to be," Ron Eden, Owner of Eden Bail Bonds, said.

"At some point it had a certain smell that, you know, you almost had to work there and be in there to get used to. So, it's a good thing we shut it down when we did," Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty said.

Since then it has been sitting, collecting dust and it has become a danger.

"It's a bio hazard basically because you have a lot of feces from, you have pigeons in there and things like that. You have asbestos," Chief Citty said. "And structurally there's parts of it like the top floor that really literally is falling apart.”

Chief Citty estimates it would cost around $7 or $8 million dollars to restore it.

"Probably the best use for most of the jail area would just be for storage. So the decisions going to have to be made is how much money do you want to spend on a building that really has limited use," Chief Citty said.

It likely will not be an easy decision.

Even though it is not a registered historical site stories have lived there for more than 75 years.

Some do not want to see the walls come down, while others feel much differently.

"It should be taken down as soon as possible," Eden said. "Architecturally I think the city would be better by modernizing that whole complex.”

The old police headquarters will eventually be torn down.

The plan is to transform the space into a parking lot.

If the old city jail is also torn down it will likely create more space for parking.