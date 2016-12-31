Expect storms, cold front after New Year’s weekend

A cold front will make it’s way across Oklahoma today bringing breezy north winds gusting up to 30 mph.

This will increase the tree pollen count.

It is going to be a beautiful Saturday afternoon with highs in the 50’s, just make sure you have those tissues handy.

Temperatures tonight will be in the 30’s as we welcome in 2017.

Wind chills will be in the 20’s so it will be a cold night.

Overnight lows will dip below freezing as we head into Sunday morning.

Sunny skies and highs in the 50’s Sunday afternoon.

Next chance of rain and t-storms return to the forecast early Monday morning.

A few isolated t-storms will be capable of small (<dime-size) hail and 50+ mph wind gusts.

Storms will clear the metro by the afternoon hours.

Cold air will be pulled into Oklahoma by the jet stream next week.

A strong cold front will bring sub-freezing temps by Wednesday.

The chance of a wintry mix of snow is in the forecast late next week.

Confidence for the chance of snow will increase as we head into next week.