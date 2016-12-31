× Oklahoma City Police searching for suspect on the run after bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a bank Saturday morning.

After robbing the bank, the two suspects lead police on a chase down I-40.

During the chase, one car was hit near I-40 and Meridian.

Eric Stiner, one of the suspects who lives in Tulsa, and the other suspect exited the car on foot.

Stiner ran into a building next to the Biltmore Hotel on Meridian.

The other suspect was taken into custody.

No one is inside the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.