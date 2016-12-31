Oklahoma City Police searching for suspect on the run after bank robbery
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a bank Saturday morning.
After robbing the bank, the two suspects lead police on a chase down I-40.
During the chase, one car was hit near I-40 and Meridian.
Eric Stiner, one of the suspects who lives in Tulsa, and the other suspect exited the car on foot.
Stiner ran into a building next to the Biltmore Hotel on Meridian.
The other suspect was taken into custody.
No one is inside the building.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.