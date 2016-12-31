Suspect who fatally shot Pennsylvania state trooper now dead

PENNSYLVANIA – The search for the man suspected of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania state trooper on Friday evening is over.

Troopers announced the death of Jason Robison, 32, via Twitter.

No additional details have been released.

Robison is deceased; more information to follow. https://t.co/vAxJUyJvdP — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 31, 2016

“Trooper Landon Weaver was tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident,” Pennsylvania State Police on its Facebook page.

The incident took place at a home in Huntingdon County, located in central Pennsylvania.

Weaver enlisted as a state trooper in December 2015 and is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty, the state police said.

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf offered his condolences in a statement released Friday.

“Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve,” Gov. Wolf said.