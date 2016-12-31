Standoff ends peacefully after attempted bank robbery, chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It took hours of waiting and probing, but a standoff on Oklahoma City's northwest side ended peacefully, with two suspects in custody.

Officers took a man out of the Biltmore Hotel in handcuffs at 5:15 p.m. Saturday -- more than five hours after police say he barricaded himself inside a vacant building under renovation.

"There are no tenants in this," said OKCPD Offc. Jeff Dutton. "This building is under maintenance, so there is no call for any alarm or for people being in there with a barricaded subject."

Police say it all started just before noon, after the man attempted to rob a MidFirst Bank near N.W. 22nd St. and May Ave. It's unclear if he got away with any cash, but he fled, leading officers on a chase down to I-40 and Meridian Ave., causing several wrecks along the way.

"Anytime you do have a pursuit, it is going to be a dangerous situation," Dutton said. "It’s very fluid, it’s not anything that we planned on having."

No other injuries have been reported.

A police helicopter watched as the man ran into the hotel. Officers called in the tactical team and surrounded the building, believing he was armed.

Officers apprehended the second man. It's not clear his level of involvement in the bank robbery.

Shortly before the standoff ended, officers entered the vacant building and went door-to-door after discovering the suspect was not in the room in which they thought he was.

Both men will be interviewed by the FBI before they are interviewed by OKCPD.