× Del City standoff with possible murder suspect

DEL CITY, Okla.–Del City Police are in a standoff with a suspect from a deadly overnight shooting.

Officers have made contact with the suspect inside a home on Del Road and that person is believed to be armed.

Del City Police say they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Mallard drive around 12:30 Sunday morning.

That’s where they found the victim in the front yard.

During a search for a vehicle connected to the crime, they found it along with seven suspects at Newcastle Casino.

They took them in for questioning which lead them to believe another suspect was holed up inside a home on Del Road.

Fire and EMS crews are also at this standoff scene.