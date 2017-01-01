Mariah Carey did not end 2016 on a good note

Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square.

The audio track malfunctioned while Carey was lip syncing to some of her biggest songs onstage in front of millions.

During the performance she paced the stage and told the audience to sing.

She told the crowd, “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

Carey headlined the festivities in Times Square, where about a million revelers jammed in to greet 2017.

After the song finished Carey looked exasperated.

She started saying, “That was,” then she paused and finally finished by saying, “amazing.”

The star then took to Twitter. (graphic language in the Tweet)