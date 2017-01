No. 2 Clemson will meet No. 1 Alabama in college football’s national championship game after the Tigers routed the Ohio State Buckeyes 31-0 in Saturday’s second playoff semifinal.

The Tide (14-0) and the Tigers (13-1) will square off January 9 in Tampa, Florida.

Earlier, Alabama defeated the No. 4 Washington Huskies 24-7 in the first semifinal.