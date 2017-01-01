New Year sunshine but storms and winter weather ahead to start the new week

A sunny and nice start to 2017. Highs will make it into the 50’s with light south winds.

Thunderstorms return to the forecast early Monday morning. The severe threat is LOW, a few isolates storms will be capable of 60 mph wind gusts and small hail.

Winter weather returns to the forecast late this week.

Cold air moves into Oklahoma Tuesday, we will see sub-freezing temps with lows dipping into the teens.

Chance of snow is low, but we will be watching closely as we head into the weekend.