Police investigating Valley Brook police officer shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY- A Valley Brook police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the leg during a traffic stop.

The shooting took place around 5:40 p.m. near I-240 and Eastern.

The officer had his back turned and was making his way back to his vehicle when the shooter shot him in the leg.

The officer is currently in surgery.

The suspect is believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Avalanche. Officers found the vehicle next to Toys “R” Us on SE 66th St and a tactical unit is on scene.

I-240 westbound is shutdown at Eastern as Oklahoma City police investigate.

Valley Brook police are reviewing dash cam footage of the shooting.

