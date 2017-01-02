16-year-old girl shot, killed by teen boy in her home

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – Authorities in Maryland started off the new year with an investigation into a triple shooting on Sunday.

Investigators say a mother heard a scuffle inside her daughter’s bedroom.

When she walked into the room, a 15-year-old boy shot her before turning the gun on her 16-year-old daughter.

After shooting the females, police say the boy shot himself in the head.

Investigators say the mother, 52-year-old Suzanne Zaremba, was treated and released from a hospital for her injuries.

Sadly, 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba died at a hospital.

According to WBAL, the 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

So far, authorities have not released a motive for the shootings.