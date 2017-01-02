60-year-old Oklahoma man killed while trying to break up a fight

TULSA, Okla. – The first day of the year marked the first and second homicides of 2017 for detectives in Tulsa.

Investigators say a man is dead and a woman is recovering from her injuries after a shooting at a west Tulsa apartment complex.

Authorities tell KJRH that they were called to the Riverview Park Apartments, where they found a 60-year-old man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

FOX 23 reports that the man was trying to break up a fight at the apartment complex when he was shot.

The man later died from his injuries, but the woman is expected to recover.

Investigators say they are searching for two men and a woman who are considered suspects in the shooting.

However, that wasn’t the only murder that occurred in Tulsa on Jan. 1, 2017.

Authorities say the body of a man was found behind a church in Tulsa, adding that he had been shot several times.

“Came in with zero, so we’re all tied, but now we have two in one day so that does not seem to think that the general citizenry that is pulling these type of antics have got it,” Sgt. Dave Walker, with the Tulsa Police Department said.

FOX 23 reports that 2016 set a record for the number of homicides in Tulsa with 81.