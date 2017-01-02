77-year-old man reported missing over the weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a 77-year-old Oklahoma City man who was reported missing over the weekend.
Police say Robert Wilson was last seen at a home in the 700 block of N.E. 35th around 2 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Wilson requires medication for an aortic aneurysm, police said.
He also has Alzheimers and onset dementia.
The 5’9″ man weighs approximately 160-180 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a grey striped shirt, brown pants and tan shoes.
Police say he does not have access to a vehicle and is believed to be on foot.
If you know of his whereabouts, please contact local police.