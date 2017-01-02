Colorado community still searching for missing 6-year-old boy

AURORA, Colo. – Community members and law enforcement officers are working together to help find a missing boy who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Police say 6-year-old David Puckett was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“David is a good kid,” his mother, Stephanie, said. “The coat he was wearing is not that thick, with how cold it is I’m worried something really bad could happen to him. And if you guys can, please help me find him.”

With temperatures below freezing, authorities are concerned that David may suffer from the cold.

Investigators believe David simply left the house on his own, adding that he has done that in the past.

KUSA reports that an Amber Alert was not issued because they do not believe he was abducted.