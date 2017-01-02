Cooking with Kyle: Delicious bacon mac & cheese recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nothing warms the soul on a chilly winter evening like Macaroni and Cheese – sharp cheddar, heavy cream and bacon make this easy combination a hit!

This recipe serves four:

3/4 lb- 1 lb macaroni, penne or rotini

1 T olive oil

2 C heavy cream

1/4 C milk

16 oz sharp cheddar cheese – cubed or grated

2 C crumbled bacon – cooked, but not so crispy that it crumbles into tiny bits

1/4 t salt

1/2 t coarsely ground pepper

Optional:

1/4 C chopped tomato

1/4 C chopped green onion

In a large pot, bring 3 quarts water to a boil. Add pasta and return to boil. Cook uncovered 12-16 minutes. Pasta should be done, but retain a bit of firmness – don’t overcook. Drain pasta, place in bowl and toss in olive oil.

In a heavy, large skillet or saucepan, heat cream and milk to a low simmer. Whisk in Dijon, salt and pepper. Add cheddar and whisk until melted. Mixture will reduce as it cooks – if it becomes thicker than you desire, add additional cream or milk. Fold in bacon; allow mixture to heat together a minute or two. Serve in pasta bowls; garnish with tomato and/or onion if desired.