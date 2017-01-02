Oklahoma man arrested for DUI following deadly New Year’s Eve crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Yukon woman is dead and two others are in critical condition following a two-car crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Amanda Carson died after the accident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near Wilshire Boulevard in Canadian County.

The patrol says the cause of the crash is under investigation but that Carson's SUV was involved in a crash with a car driven by Craig Maker of Edmond.

Carson was taken to OU Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol says she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

A 9-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl in Carson's vehicle were taken to the hospital and admitted in critical condition.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral and medical expenses.

Investigators believe Maker was driving under the influence.

He was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail.

In the past, Maker has pleaded guilty multiple times to driving under the influence of alcohol.