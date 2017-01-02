Deputies: 83-year-old man attacked car salesman with golf club over promotional gift card

SARASOTA, Fla. – An 83-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a car salesman over a promotional gift.

Investigators say 83-year-old Linsey Dean Owens arrived at the event for a car dealership with a scratch off ticket.

When he learned that he only won a $5 Walmart gift card, he was irate.

“I heard him yelling and screaming profanities about the $5 Walmart gift card that he won. He was pretty upset over that. I guess he drove about eight miles to get there and thought he should’ve been entitled to something more than that,” said Christian, a salesman at the event.

Deputies tell WFLA that Owens got into his car and swerved to hit Christian with his side mirror.

At that point, authorities allege that Owens got out of his car and grabbed a golf club from his trunk. Investigators say Owens reportedly hit Christian in the head with the golf club before driving off.

Owens was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.