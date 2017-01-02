I-235 construction project begins Jan. 2; here are some alternate routes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City officials are urging drivers to use detours during the next phase of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's construction project on I-235.

Beginning Monday, two northbound lanes of traffic will be shifted on I-235 between N.W./N.E. 36th Street and N.W./N.E. 50th Street.

The change will last through spring and the speed limit in the area will be reduced to 50 mph.

The work is part of an ODOT project to widen and improve the I-235 interchange with Interstate 44.

The project kicked off late this summer and is expected to last about three years.

The current phase involves preparation for replacing a railroad bridge and the N.W./N.E. 50th Street bridge.

Drivers traveling between downtown and the north Oklahoma City metro can use detours east and west of I-235.

The eastern detours are:

Interstate 35

Martin Luther King Avenue

N Lincoln Boulevard.

The western detours are:

Lake Hefner Parkway/I-44 and

N Classen Boulevard/N Western Avenue.

To get between I-235 and the detour routes, drivers can use N.W./N.E. 63rd Street, N.W./N.E. 23rd Street, W/E Reno Avenue, I-44 and Interstate 40 as east-west routes.

Detour routes are shown on a map posted to okc.gov.