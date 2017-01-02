× UPDATE: Westbound I-40 reopened after closure for injury accident

UPDATE: Officials say all lines of westbound I-40 have been reopened at this time.

UPDATE: DCFD has cleared the scene, I-40WB reopened at Sunnylane. Still could see delays for a while. 1010am BP — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) January 2, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a busy interstate may have to find an alternate route following an injury accident on Monday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., emergency crews were forced to shut down westbound I-40, just west of Sunnylane, due to an accident.

Officials say they preparing to open one lane to traffic, but drivers are still encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

The Del City Fire Department says that one lane is open, but a second accident has been reported just east of Sunnylane.