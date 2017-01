TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa say they are searching for clues after the body of a 32-year-old man was found behind a church.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that the victim was found behind Victory Christian Church early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the man, who appeared homeless, suffered from several gunshot wounds.

The victim’s body was found by a bus driver near the church’s yellow buses.

Authorities say he has been identified but they are not releasing his name yet.