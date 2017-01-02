Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trying to burn down ex’s apartment

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is behind bars after allegedly trying to set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building.

This weekend, a woman called 911 to report smelling gasoline outside her apartment.

When she walked outside, she says she saw Roderick Sterling Randel, Jr. pointing a gun at her and threatening to burn down her home.

While the victim was on the phone with dispatchers, FOX 23 says she smelled smoke.

Tulsa police officers had to run into several of the units to wake people who were sleeping and get them out of the burning building.

A short time later, Randel was pulled over for a traffic violation near the scene. The officer reported smelling gasoline coming from Randel, and said there was a loaded gun inside his car.