Olive Garden server fired after allegedly lying to customers about having cancer to increase tips

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – A server in Mississippi is now without a job after he allegedly lied about having cancer to increase his tips.

Officials at the Olive Garden in Southaven say Jason Kisner was only an employee at the restaurant for about three months before he was fired.

In fact, several customers complained to the company’s corporate office after they suspected that Kisner was making up stories to get better tips.

According to WMC, Kisner reportedly told customers that he needed money for cancer treatments.

His story caused many customers to drastically increase how much money they left as a tip.

Olive Garden released the following statement, saying, “This individual’s actions are inconsistent with our company’s values and he no longer works for us. We are working to contact the guests and we will reimburse them for the $125 they gave the server.”