Police investigating reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5 p.m., authorities were called to the 7500 block of N.W. 10th St. after learning that one person had been shot.

At this point, investigators say one victim was injured in the shooting.

Officials have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The alleged suspect is said to be driving a red Chevy Cobalt.