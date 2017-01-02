× Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Norman home

NORMAN, Okla. – Police say a man who allegedly broke into a Norman home over the weekend was shot and killed.

On Dec. 31, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Virginia St. just before 6 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound inside the home.

Norman police said the man allegedly broke into the home and was shot by a resident.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has not been identified at this time.

Police are still investigating.

At this time, no arrests have been made.