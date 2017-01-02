Records show Oklahoma man arrested for DUI following deadly NYE crash has pleaded guilty to DUI 4 times before

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man who was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve has pleaded guilty to the same charge four times in the past, court records show.

Around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, 37-year-old Amanda Carson, of Yukon, was driving with her three passengers on the Kilpatrick Turnpike near Wilshire Boulevard in Canadian County when the accident happened.

Although officials are still investigating the cause of the crash, authorities did confirm Carson’s SUV was involved in a crash with a car driven by 30-year-old Craig Maker.

Carson was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say Carson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Three of Carson’s passengers – a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old girl – were also transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The 18-year-old and the 9-year-old were admitted in critical condition, officials say.

The 4-year-old was treated and released.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral and medical expenses.

Maker, who was treated and released for a leg injury, was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Court records show Maker has been charged for driving under the influence of alcohol at least four times in the past.

He received a suspended sentence and community service the first three times he was charged and a deferred 10-year sentence the fourth time he was charged.

No word yet if Maker will face other charges in connection to the crash.

KFOR will know more once the investigation is complete.