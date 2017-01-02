× Reports: Garth Brooks, Elton John turn down invitation to perform at presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON – With the presidential inauguration just weeks away, several celebrities announced they will not be in attendance.

Last month, President-elect Donald Trump posted to Twitter that he didn’t need A-list celebrities at his inauguration.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

However, top music managers tell Rolling Stone that Trump’s team is scrambling to secure star power for the event.

Ken Levitan, a top music manager who represents bands like Kings of Leon, Hank Williams, Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd, told Rolling Stone that he has received a call about the inauguration.

“At this point, we haven’t had anybody that has any desire to perform at the inauguration,” he said.

Levitan says even artists who support the president-elect say they are not comfortable with performing.

So far, officials say Elton John, Garth Brooks and Celine Dion have reportedly turned down offers. The Beach Boys said they’re considering an invitation to perform at the inauguration event.

Right now, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock are rumored to be performing at the event.