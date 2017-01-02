Small planes collide mid-air in Texas, killing 3

McKINNEY, Texas – Three people have been killed after two small planes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport. The private airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

The FAA says it was told by local fire department officials that three people died in the crash.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says “both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.”

According to NBC DFW, two of the victims have been identified as Gregory Barber and Tim Barber.

Tim & Gregory Barber were well known in Farmersville. Greg was a retired Air Force pilot. Tim was a freshman at Air Force Academy. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/lSlFXl2b3p — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseNBC5) January 2, 2017

The third victim hasn’t been identified.

Additional details were not immediately available about those killed in the collision.