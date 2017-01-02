× OU Trails Auburn After First Quarter

For the second time in four years, Oklahoma squared off with an SEC foe in hopes of bringing home a Sugar Bowl championship.

Auburn started with the ball and made the most of it gashing the Sooners on the ground. Chandler Cox closed out a nearly six minute drive by powering in to the end zone on 4th down from three yards out to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.

Joe Mixon didn’t see his first snap until third down of the second series. No word on why he didn’t start.

After that, the Sooner defense would settle in, but offensively Oklahoma couldn’t get anything working. The first quarter ended with with Auburn on top 7-0.