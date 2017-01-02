Temps 15-20 degrees above normal for your Monday

We are off to a mild start to the new year!

Highs today will be 15-20 degrees above normal in the mid to upper 60s with a breezy southwesterly wind.

Skies will clear from west to east this afternoon with a few lingering showers in eastern Oklahoma.

A cold front will move into northern Oklahoma tonight creating a range of temperatures from the 20s in northern Oklahoma to the mid 40s in southern Oklahoma.

Tomorrow will be much colder in the upper 30s for northern Oklahoma to the upper 40s in southern Oklahoma.

Arctic air blasts into our state Wednesday with highs barely reaching the freezing mark.

Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

Light snow is possible, mainly for the northern half of the state, on Thursday.

Right now accumulations appear to be less than an inch.

A slight warming trend kicks in next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates!