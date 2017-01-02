× Tulsa man charged with beating sheriff’s deputy unconscious

TULSA, Okla. – Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old Tulsa man on a complaint that he allegedly beat a sheriff’s deputy unconscious.

The Tulsa World reports that Timothy Worthington was charged Friday with assault and battery upon detention officer William Harrell. Authorities say Harrell’s shoulder also was injured in the incident.

The alleged assault happened on Dec. 25.

Court records show Worthington was previously charged on Aug. 10 for second-degree robbery, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and obstructing an officer.

He was also charged on June 20 with unlawfully possessing a controlled drug as a second offense.

He is in the Tulsa jail on a $163,000 bond and has a court appearance Tuesday.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether Worthington has an attorney.