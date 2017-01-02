Watch Live: Bald eagles await arrival of second eaglet

FORT MEYERS, Fla. – One eaglet was welcomed into the world last week, but all eyes are focused on an egg that hasn’t hatched yet.

The eagle cam, which was provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, was launched in 2012 as over 16 million viewers watched Eagles Harriet and Ozzie raise their two eaglets.

Ozzie and Harriet continued to expand their family each fall, until Ozzie’s death in 2015.

Harriet and M15 (male 2015) bonded in October, and Harriet laid two eggs that successfully hatched.

Harriet laid two eggs on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25.

Last week, one eaglet hatched, but the other egg has not.

Eagles have a 35-day incubation period, so the second egg could hatch any day.