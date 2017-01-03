7-year-old girl finds pornographic DVD in place of children’s video game on Christmas

WEST CHESTER, Ohio – A mother in Ohio is searching for answers after a pornographic film ended up in the hands of her 7-year-old daughter.

Krista Greider told WLWT that her 7-year-old daughter Mackenzie loves to play Wii video games.

The week before Christmas, Greider went to Target to purchase a game called Splatoon. After getting a store associate to unlock a case to get the game, she went home and wrapped it with a note from Santa.

When Mackenzie opened the game on Christmas, Greider realized something was wrong.

Instead of the game, the case included the DVD “Sensual Seductions 2,” a pornographic movie.

“I was really upset,” Mackenzie said. “I said, ‘Why did Santa get me this?’ She had to tell me it wasn’t him.”

Greider says she reached out to Target, who apologized and sent her a gift card. However, Greider wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else’s child.

A Target manager told WLWT that all games and DVDs come into the store packaged and the store cannot sell anything unsealed to a customer.