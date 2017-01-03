77-year-old Oklahoma City man found days after he was reported missing
OKLAHOMA CITY – A 77-year-old Oklahoma City man who was reported missing over the weekend has been located.
Police say Robert Wilson was last seen at a home in the 700 block of N.E. 35th around 2 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Friends and family were worried about Wilson because he requires medication for an aortic aneurysm.
He also has Alzheimers and onset dementia.
The 5’9″ man weighs approximately 160-180 lbs.
Since the man does not have a vehicle, police believed he was on foot.
Tuesday morning, police confirmed Wilson was located.
No word on his condition or where he was found at this time.