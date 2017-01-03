× 77-year-old Oklahoma City man found days after he was reported missing

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 77-year-old Oklahoma City man who was reported missing over the weekend has been located.

Police say Robert Wilson was last seen at a home in the 700 block of N.E. 35th around 2 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Friends and family were worried about Wilson because he requires medication for an aortic aneurysm.

He also has Alzheimers and onset dementia.

The 5’9″ man weighs approximately 160-180 lbs.

Since the man does not have a vehicle, police believed he was on foot.

Tuesday morning, police confirmed Wilson was located.

No word on his condition or where he was found at this time.