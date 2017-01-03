After sealing legacy at OU, Samaje Perine declares for NFL draft

NORMAN, Okla. – Just hours after sealing a school record and a victory in the Sugar Bowl, an Oklahoma running back announced that he is headed to the NFL draft.

On Monday night, Samaje Perine broke Billy Sims’ career rushing record of 4,118 yards, sealing his legacy at the University of Oklahoma.

WATCH: The run that made Samaje Perine OU's all-time rushing yardage leader. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Zj25aKFbO8 — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2017

OU’s new record now stands at 4,122 career rushing yards.

HE DID IT!!!!! Samaje Perine stands alone as Oklahoma's career rushing leader! pic.twitter.com/V2D2ovnT40 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2017

The Sooners finished the season on a high note, capturing a win at the Sugar Bowl by defeating Auburn 35-19.

As the celebrations subsided, Perine announced on Tuesday that he would enter the NFL draft.

“Playing at Oklahoma has been an incredible experience. I am so grateful for the opportunity and everyone who has been a part of it. That being said, after much consideration, I have decided to enter the 2017 NFL draft. Thank you to Coach Stoops, Coach Riley, Coach Boulware, Coach Gundy, and the rest of the coaching staff for always pushing me to be my best and allowing me to grow within the program. Thank you to my parents, family, friends, and girlfriend for always being there for me. Thank you to all the fans who have cheered me on as I’ve progressed through my career. I can’t express how much I appreciate all of your support these past three years. I hope to continue to make you all proud. Boomer!” he said in a statement on his Instagram page.

Perine made defenses take notice his freshman year when he rushed for 1,713 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. In 2015, he shared the spotlight with running back Joe Mixon but still managed to accumulate 1,349 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.