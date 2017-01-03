× Brush pumper stolen from Oklahoma hospital, recovered in ditch

OKLAHOMA CITY – A person was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a brush pumper that belongs to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

On Tuesday morning, firefighters in Brush Pumper 13 were called to Oklahoma Heart Hospital South, located in the 5200 block of I-240.

Officials with the fire department say the firefighter assigned to the unit was inside the hospital when the brush pumper was stolen.

Authorities say an individual drove the brush pumper across the service road and into ditch, where it became stuck.

The alleged suspect was arrested, and no injuries were reported.

However, the brush pumper did sustain damage to the front end and had to be towed.