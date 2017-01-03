Bundle up! Colder air is filtering into the Sooner State

Bundle up! Colder air is filtering into our state.

Temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day and by this afternoon, most of us will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s!

Today will be cloudy, chilly and windy with patchy drizzle.

Lows tonight will plunge to the teens and 20s with single digit wind chills.

Highs tomorrow will be even colder in the mid to upper 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Arctic air plunges into our state Thursday.

Highs Thursday will only reach the upper 20s in most locations under cloudy skies with a powerful north wind.

Light snow will move into northern and western Oklahoma Thursday night.

Right now, models show the best chance of snow for the western half of the state Thursday night through Friday morning.

Snow accumulation forecasts will be updated so stay tuned.

Less than an inch is expected (for now).

Temperatures will moderate over the weekend and the 40s will return by Sunday.