Doctor performs emergency tracheotomy after man chokes on food at party

OMAHA, Neb. – A Nebraska man is fighting for his life after choking on food during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Family members tell KETV that 51-year-old Brian O’Neill was celebrating the end of the year when he started choking on a piece of meat.

A doctor was sitting next to him at the event, and used the Heimlich Maneuver. However, it didn’t work and others jumped in to help.

As a last resort, the doctor performed an emergency tracheotomy using a knife.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is now on life support.

Doctors told the family that the emergency tracheotomy did not cause more problems for O’Neill or make the situation worse. In fact, the piece of food was buried deep in his chest.