Friends rally for change after DUI accident kills Yukon mom

OKLAHOMA CITY - Countless lives were forever changed after the fatal New Year’s Eve crash on the Kilpatrick turnpike near Wilshire.

Two little girls survived.

Their mother did not.

A close family friend, an exchange student from Vietnam back visiting, is now fighting for her life.

“I’m still in shock, you know. It just takes the breath away from you,” said Tiffany Jacques-Brown.

Mandy Starkey-Carson, 37, was killed in the crash.

Her friends and family are fighting through the pain, trying to be strong for Bella, 9 and Brinley, 4.

Bella is still in the hospital.

“They have to suffer the rest of their life, because of this, and we’ll help them as much as we can,” Jacques-Brown said.

Craig Maker, 30, was arrested for driving under the influence.

A family friend tells us Maker was going 116 miles per hour when he crashed into the back of Starkey-Carson’s vehicle.

Starkey-Carson and the foreign exchange student were both thrown from the vehicle.

According to court records, this is Maker’s fifth DUI arrest.

Also at a loss today, his former fiancee, the mother of his daughter.

“I think the hardest part for me was seeing the story and then having to tell my daughter that her daddy killed somebody,” said Shelby Liberton.

Liberton said she cut of Maker’s visitation a couple years ago after she feared for her own daughter’s safety.

She thought, after his fourth conviction last year, something more would happen.

“Me and my husband were sure, we were sure he was going to jail this last time. And, he didn’t,” Liberton said.

Starkey-Carson’s friends have started a Facebook page, Mandy’s Law, aimed at raising awareness around stricter DUI penalties.

Liberton has joined that group saying she wants justice for the family, as well.

And, she’s glad Maker’s behind bars for now.

“I’m just thankful that he’s at where he’s at right now and he can’t hurt anybody else,” Liberton said.

Starkey-Carson’s friends and family are now focusing on the young survivors.

“We’ve got a long way to go. And, we’re going to love those girls through it, and we’re going to get them through it,” Jacques-Brown said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is not yet finished with their final report on the accident.

They will turn that over to the Canadian County district attorney who will ultimately decide the charges filed against Maker.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

