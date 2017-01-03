Man arrested after allegedly belly flopping on patrol car, shattering windshield

MENASHA, Wis. – A man was taken to jail after allegedly belly flopping on a police cruiser during a fight at a New Year’s Eve party.

Authorities told WBAY that they were called to a disturbance after witnesses reported seeing a man fight with people outside of a party.

“As the officer saw him, down the road from him, he stopped and turned on his spotlight, was beginning to exit his vehicle to make contact and as the video shows, the man came running right at the squad car and impacted the windshield,” Chief Tim Styka, with the Menasha Police Departmetn, said.

Investigators say the man belly flopped onto the windshield, which caused it to shatter. He then allegedly jumped toward the roof of the car before getting in a physical fight with officers.

“Afterward, he became very compliant, after the significant fight that took place trying to get him into custody,” Styka said.

Investigators say the man admitted to drinking alcohol and said he was upset with people at the party.

No one was injured in the fight.