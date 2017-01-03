Man arrested for allegedly shooting, seriously injuring Oklahoma police officer during traffic stop

VALLEY BROOK, Okla. — A man police believe shot a metro police officer is finally in custody.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Valley Brook Officer Brian Southerland was rushed to the emergency room in critical condition after being shot in the leg near I-240 and Eastern during a traffic stop.

Southerland underwent surgery and is now listed in serious condition.

Officials said the officer had his back turned and was making his way back to his vehicle when the driver shot him in the leg.

A few hours after the shooting, police found a vehicle that was connected to the shooting, but it was abandoned.

After searching for the suspect for nearly 30 hours, police took the alleged shooter into custody.

Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was arrested during a traffic stop in Oklahoma City just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Hartsell was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Investigators are working to determine the motive.

Hartsell was on parole for grand larceny and possession of meth.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, he was expected to be released from parole on January 8th.