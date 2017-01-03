× Man Arrested in Connection to Valley Brook Officer Shooting

VALLEY BROOK, Okla. — Oklahoma City police say they have arrested the man they believe was responsible for the shooting of a Valley Brook officer on Sunday.

Police say Cory Lee Hartsell was arrested during a traffic stop in Oklahoma City just before 11pm Monday night.

They say Hartsell shot Officer Brian Southerland in the leg during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Valley Brook Police Chief Michael Stamp told Newschannel 4 Monday night that Southerland remained in good spirits following the shooting.

Hartsell has been booked into the Oklahoma County jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.